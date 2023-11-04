50 Years of Action Cancer

Belfast City Hall played host to Action Cancer’s 50th anniversary lunch which celebrated the work and achievements of its volunteers who have supported the charity for the last five decades.

Guests were joined by Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Áine Groogan; marketing director at Musgrave Wholesale Partners & Musgrave Northern Ireland, Desi Derby; entertainer Gene Fitzpatrick and soprano Mary McCabe from Northern Ireland Opera.

Action Cancer was founded by Dr George Edelstyn in 1973 and today the charity continues his legacy by providing cancer prevention, detection and support services to 20,000 people throughout Northern Ireland every year.

