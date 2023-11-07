On Friday 20th October, Architecture Night 2023 was hosted in the King’s Hall, Belfast.

Host for the evening was BBC’s Ireland correspondent, Mark Simpson who masterfully guided those in attendance through the three parts of the evening.

Part 1 celebrated the vital role of non-architects to architecture. Part 2 focused on the architects of the future and Part 3 focused on the RSUA/JP Corry Design Competition for Early Career Architects.

Guests were treated to complimentary drinks and food as well as live music throughout the evening.

Full coverage in our November issue!

