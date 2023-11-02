Chairperson Recognises Outstanding Achievements
Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Valerie Harte, welcomed 33 amazing individuals and organisations to the Burrendale Hotel, in Newcastle, on Friday 29th September 2023. The annual event serves as a platform for the Council to recognise those people who have demonstrated outstanding service to the community, made a significant contribution to public life in Newry, Mourne and Down and have shown real dedication in helping local residents. The awards provide a unique opportunity to shine a well-deserved spotlight on our unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes, without seeking recognition. This year’s recipients were nominated for their contribution in the following four categories: Arts and Culture, Community and Voluntary, Human Endeavour and Sport.
- Chairperson Recognises Outstanding Achievements
- ‘Sleigh’ Your Tan Game This Christmas With Bbold’s Quartet Of Tanning Gift Sets – The Perfect Present For Under The Tree This Year
- Moroccan Bath Bliss at The Heritage
- Teeing Off for Action Cancer
- Andras Hotels completes restoration of listed bank building