Fit for Royalty

Two recent winners of the Glenarm Festival of Voice, sopranos Anna Gregg and Ellen Mawhinney, with pianist Frasier Hickland, all classical artists from Northern Ireland, took part in a working rehearsal session on Friday 13 October in Belfast, with an audience including HRH The Duchess of Gloucester was part of a small audience for this event, led by Northern Ireland Opera’s Artistic Director Cameron Menzies, with repertoire including an aria from ‘La Boheme’, by Puccini, duets from ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’ by Mozart and ‘Giulio Cesare’ by Handel and German lieder by Schubert, accompanied by pianist Frasier Hickland.

Northern Ireland Opera were delighted to invite her to observe one of their working sessions in First Church Belfast, a venue which is home to a wide range of events supporting and developing young music talent in Northern Ireland.

Full coverage in our November issue, on sale now!

