Give the gift of luxury with vouchers from Lough Erne Resort

Treat friends and family this year and win a lavish holiday in Dubai or £5000 in cash

The luxurious Lough Erne Resort will make one person’s Christmas even more special this year with its annual Magic of Christmas Giveaway.

As part of its now highly anticipated Christmas voucher launch, the much-loved lakeside location is offering anyone who spends £100 or more on its popular vouchers the chance to win a relaxing stay at the Resort as well as the holiday of a lifetime for two people in Dubai, complete with a host of indulgent extra touches or £5,000 in cash.

The winner will get to destress after the festive season in the ultimate Yuletide dream as part of an unforgettable experience that includes a three-night stay at Lough Erne Resort where they can immerse themselves in a super-relaxing 60-minute treatment in the resort’s award-winning Thai Spa, enjoy an indulgently traditional afternoon tea, served against the spectacular backdrop of the Fermanagh Lakelands and savour a fine dining experience like no other in the highly acclaimed Catalina Restaurant.

After a revitalising three days in the enchanting countryside, guests will be whisked off to the magical ‘Venice of the Gulf’, Dubai, where they will spend seven nights in a five-star resort on a bed and breakfast basis with all flights and transfers included. Alternatively, the winner can choose the £5,000 cash.

This amazing prize is valid for entry up to this Christmas Eve and will be enjoyed between April and June 2024, guaranteeing some cherished memories.

Plus, for a limited period, customers can enjoy a complimentary £15 voucher with every £100 spent on gift vouchers.

With a wide choice for family and friends, Lough Erne Resort vouchers are the perfect present. Available for use across the resort to stay, spa, golf or dine they will be the most coveted gift under the tree. The Christmas gift vouchers can be delivered by post or email using the email address of your choice and are valid for 36 months.

Lough Erne Resort is the perfect destination for romantic escapes, relaxing retreats, and family getaways. With newly exquisite, refurbished guest rooms and further enhancements to the luxury Resort underway, this is the perfect time to gift a visit.

Monetary gift vouchers are available from £25 to £1,000+ to best suit the occasion and can be used right across the resort for an unforgettable luxury experience. Customers will receive one competition entry for every £100 voucher purchased.

All these unique gifting opportunities are available now at: www.lougherneresort.com. T&Cs apply.