Hagan Homes Celebrates 35 Years in Business

Hagan Homes, a pioneering force in the housing sector here, has celebrated its 35th anniversary and completed its 5,oooth home.

Since its inception in 1988, Hagan Homes has continually evolved in the face of a number of economic, political and planning hurdles along the way.

In recent years it has intensified its efforts and in 2018, the company celebrated its 30th anniversary by committing to constructing an additional 2,000 homes within a decade, with an investment of £300 million.

The company recently hosted a special celebration event to mark the important milestone.

