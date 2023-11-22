posted on November 22nd, 2023
Kingsbridge Healthcare Group Golf Day 2023
On Thursday 5th October colleagues and friends enjoyed a round of Golf at the Kingsbridge Healthcare Group Annual Golf Day, which took place at the Royal Belfast Golf Club in Holywood.
Even with the unpredictable weather forecast, everyone had a very enjoyable day with a hole-in-one achieved at Nearest the Pin on the 4th.
The evening was also a special one as beneficiaries of the Kingsbridge Foundation shared their inspiring stories.
Photography by Brian Morrison and Kirth Ferris.