posted on November 30th, 2023
Featured in:

Lawyers in Masquerade


The Northern Ireland Young Solicitors’ Association (“NIYSA”) and the Young Bar Association (“YBA”) recently hosted a Masquerade Ball.

The event took place at Crumlin Road Gaol, Belfast and was kindly sponsored by Hunter Savage, The Law Society of Northern Ireland and the Bar Council of Northern Ireland.

Full coverage in our November issue!

 

Nickey van Collem, Anne Castermans, Bob de Koning, Milou van den Brock, Laennart Hoeksema, Alexandra Kievit
Melissa McParland, Nicole McAlorum, Naiomh O’Reilly, Dearbhla Wilson, Niamh Murphy, Katherine Grant, Orlaith Hughes, Aoibhinn Hughes
Shauna Page, Siobhan Buckley, Laura Hyde, Naomi Mainwaring, Claire Lougarré, Rhonda Black and Marianne Doherty
Ellen Forester, Ross White, Shannon Gawley

On Saturday 7th October, the Northern Ireland Young Solicitor’s Association (“NIYSA”) and the Young Bar Association (“YBA”) hosted a Masquerade Ball.

The event took place at Crumlin Road Gaol, Belfast and was kindly sponsored by Hunter Savage, The Law Society of Northern Ireland and the Bar Council of Northern Ireland.

Full coverage in our November issue!

 