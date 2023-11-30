Lawyers in Masquerade

The Northern Ireland Young Solicitors’ Association (“NIYSA”) and the Young Bar Association (“YBA”) recently hosted a Masquerade Ball.

The event took place at Crumlin Road Gaol, Belfast and was kindly sponsored by Hunter Savage, The Law Society of Northern Ireland and the Bar Council of Northern Ireland.

Full coverage in our November issue!



On Saturday 7th October, the Northern Ireland Young Solicitor’s Association (“NIYSA”) and the Young Bar Association (“YBA”) hosted a Masquerade Ball.

The event took place at Crumlin Road Gaol, Belfast and was kindly sponsored by Hunter Savage, The Law Society of Northern Ireland and the Bar Council of Northern Ireland.

Full coverage in our November issue!