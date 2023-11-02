‘Sleigh’ Your Tan Game This Christmas With Bbold’s Quartet Of Tanning Gift Sets – The Perfect Present For Under The Tree This Year

Be it on the hunt for the perfect gift for your girls, playing Secret Santa with your work bestie, or pampering your tan-loving BFF, bBold has you covered this Christmas.



Ireland’s favourite viral tanning brand has sprinkled a dazzling golden hue of magic on their quartet of tanning gift sets this year, making them destined to be the star of the show under the tree come Christmas morning.



bBold’s festive offerings are bursting at the seams with the brand’s most-loved products, from their best-selling, TikTok Viral tans – Smart Mousse, Super Mousse and Instant Airbrush Body Makeup to their beloved Applicator Glove and Duo Brush, bBold have ensured we have everything on hand for a dreamy golden glow throughout the festive season, and beyond, with additional tanning must-haves thrown in. Be it a light glisten, darker hue, all-out deep tan or last-minute instant – there’s a set for everyone this year.



Happy Hour Three Piece Tanning Gift Set (RRP €19.95 / £19.95 – value €36.85 / £29.85)



The Happy Hour 3 Piece Tanning Gift Set is the ultimate trio for last-minute plans this party season! Featuring the revolutionary Smart Mousse tan, that develops AFTER you shower , simply personalise your glow from light to dark depending on the hour.



The Happy Hour gift set also features the double-sided Applicator Glove for a seamless application and the TikTok viral Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up . The water-resistant body make up blurs blemishes and imperfections for a truly airbrushed glow that lasts until the party stops, making it a must to have you dancefloor-ready in no time.



Happy Hour Three Piece Tanning Gift Set includes:

· Smart Mousse, 175ml

· Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up – shade Medium, 75ml

· Applicator Glove



Let It Glow Three Piece Tanning Set (RRP €19.95 / £19.95 – value €36.85 / £31.85)



The Let It Glow 3 Piece Tanning Gift Set is the perfect trio for a photo-ready glow this party season! Featuring the sell-out Super Mousse tan in shade Dark, enriched with wonder ingredient Pentavitin to lock in moisture for a longer-lasting glow. This quick-drying formula applies like a streak-free dream with bBold’s double-sided Applicator Glove. Finally, no tanning routine is complete without Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up. Having taken TikTok by storm, this water-resistant body make-up blurs blemishes and imperfections for a truly airbrushed glow that lasts until the party stops!



Let It Glow Three Piece Tanning Set includes:

· Super Mousse in Shade Dark, 175ml

· Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up – shade Dark, 75ml

· Applicator Glove



Out All Night Three Piece Tanning Gift Set (RRP €19.95 / £19.95 – value €36.85 / £31.85)



Featuring the brand’s sell-out, viral Super Mousse formula, the Out All Night Tanning Gift Set is the perfect trio for a photo-ready glow this party season. Available in shade Super Dark, Super Mousse offers a deeply nourishing, tropical-scented formula that develops into a dreamy deep golden hue.



The Out All Night Tanning gift set also features the essentials for a perfect golden glow: Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up – the viral water-resistant body make-up blurs blemishes and imperfections for a truly airbrushed glow that lasts until the party stops, and the Applicator Glove, for a seamless application.



Out All Night Three Piece Tanning Gift Set includes:

· Super Mousse in shade Super Dark, 175ml

· Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up – shade Dark, 75ml

· Applicator Glove



Glisten Up Four Piece Tanning & Cosmetics Set (RRP €24.95 / £24.95 – value €52.80 / £45.80)



Glow like never before this party season with the Glisten Up 4 Piece Tanning & Cosmetics Gift Set . Gloss your pins and instantly become dancefloor-ready with bBold’s must-haves. From the TikTok viral, water-resistant Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up in shade dark, that blurs blemishes and imperfections in seconds, to the Sculpt & Bronze , a silky cream bronzer that applies like a dream with bBold’s Duo Brush . Finally, a set exclusive to add the finishing touches to your flawless tan; Body Glow – a Niacinamide enriched golden tan topper that will ensure your skin not only looks but also feels fabulous.



Glisten Up Four Piece Tanning & Cosmetics Set includes:

· Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up – shade Dark, 75ml

· Sculpt & Bronze, 30g

· Body Glow, 50 ml (set exclusive)

· Duo Brush





bBold’s variety of Tanning and Cosmetics Gift Sets are available in selected Pharmacies nationwide.