posted on November 3rd, 2023
Featured in:
Spice Up Your Life
On Tuesday 3rd October, Bangladeshi restaurant “7 Spice” held an exclusive preview of the plans for their upcoming restaurant renovation in St. Anne’s Square, Belfast.
Guests enjoyed drinks and had the chance to sample their signature dishes and tapas.
Full coverage in our November issue, on sale next week!
