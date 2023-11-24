Independent charity, The Gallaher Trust, has hosted its ‘Making a Difference’ (MAD) awards at the Galgorm Resort and Spa, marking its fifth birthday and the creation of 276 jobs, the ups killing of 1,222 people and the support of 1,185 disadvantaged adult during this period.

The Trust, with the support of JTI, also took the opportunity to thank the delivery partners on their various achievements to date and for making a real difference to the lives of people living in the Ballymena community.

