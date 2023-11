On Friday 6th October, The Ireland Chair of Poetry Trust held a reception to celebrate the launch of ‘The World Unmade, Writings from the Ireland Chair of Poetry’ by Frank Ormsby.

Mr Ormsby held the title of ‘Ireland Professor of Poetry 2019-2022’.

The event was held in The David Hill Studio, The Crescent Arts Centre, Belfast.

Full coverage in our November issue, on sale now!