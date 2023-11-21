Time for Tee Off

High Trees by Strand Homes recently sponsored a juvenile golf day for 54 children at Donaghadee Golf Club, inviting 4 golf clubs in North Down; Bangor, Clandeboye, Kirkistown and Shandon.

The children played in 3 sections, A Section: 18 holes, B Section: 9 holes and C Section: 4 holes.

The children enjoyed a free goodie bag and a morning of golf, before attending a prize giving lunch with prizes for the Donaghadee Pro Shop supplied by Strand Homes.

Jennifer Mitchell, Sales and Marketing Manager at Strand Homes says, “With our development; High Trees in Donaghadee, it is important to us to support the local community and clubs, with adds so much to the area.

We are delighted to have sponsored this juvenile tournament at Donaghadee Golf Club, it’s great to see so many youth out from as young as 7 years old.

