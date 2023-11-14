United Wines supports safe driving over festive period

Drivers say ‘cheers to no alcohol’ with complimentary Heineken®0.0 or Birra Moretti Zero

CRAIGAVON-based United Wines, one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland, has launched details of its festive safer driving campaign to help Northern Ireland revellers enjoy the party season and get home safe.

The Designated Driver campaign will help drivers enjoy their night out whilst getting friends and family home safely. Partygoers who volunteer themselves as a designated driver will be rewarded with a free Heineken®0.0 or Birra Moretti Zero when they make themselves known to staff at participating venues by showing their car keys at the bar.

“We are delighted once again to launch this important safety campaign to help ‘drive home’ the important message of getting home safely and keeping our roads alcohol free during the busy upcoming festive party season,” said United Wines Brand Manager Gemma Herdman.

“Those who volunteer to drive deserve to enjoy their sober night out also, so we are confident this Heineken® 0.0 and Birra Moretti Zero initiative will help bring some extra festive cheer for all.

“Recent media reports on the dwindling number of taxi drivers operating post Covid has resonated with approx. 50% of no/low alcohol drinkers who are designated drivers. Getting home safe from a night out is becoming an increasingly challenging priority for people, especially at Christmas,” she added.

“Research* tell us that 62% of no/low alcohol drinkers stay within the beer category which is why we have selected two of our most popular brands, Heineken® 0.0 and Birra Moretti Zero, to give customers the opportunity to enjoy great tasting beers in a festive atmosphere whilst keeping safe on the roads,” concluded Gemma.

Statistics* show that 45% of no/low alcohol drinkers want to see more options for them in the On Trade and almost 30% of no/low drinkers are drinking more no/low products than they were a year ago.

United Wine’s Designated Driver campaign forms part of Heineken’s global drive to promote responsible drinking, which includes the recruitment of Max Verstappen, F1 World Champion for the past three years, as its new ambassador for Heineken®0.0.