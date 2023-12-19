50 Years of Ireland’s Blue Book

Irelands Blue Book, a collection of over 60 historic hotels, manor houses and restaurants all over the island of Ireland, began their 50th year celebrations with their annual hoteliers’ meeting at Dromquinna Manor Estate.

They revealed the 2024 edition of Ireland’s Blue Book as well as welcoming the new additions to the collection: The Estate at Dromquinna Manor, Co. Kerry; Cliff at Lyons, Co. Kildare and Glovers Alley by Andy McFadden, Co. Dublin.

Members from all over Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland met together for a glamorous evening of entertainment and celebrations.

Full coverage in our December issue, on sale now!

