60 Years of McAdam

This year marked a significant milestone for McAdam as they celebrated 60 years in practice.

During this time, they have expanded from a small engineering consultancy into one of Northern Ireland’s largest multi-disciplinary practices working across a wide range of sectors.

Earlier this month they were delighted that so many of their key clients, long-standing business partners, senior staff and past directors were able to join them at their recently completed, award-winning, Templemore Baths project which hosted the company celebrations.

