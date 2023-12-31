posted on December 31st, 2023
60 Years of McAdam


This year marked a significant milestone for McAdam as they celebrated 60 years in practice.

During this time, they have expanded from a small engineering consultancy into one of Northern Ireland’s largest multi-disciplinary practices working across a wide range of sectors.

Earlier this month they were delighted that so many of their key clients, long-standing business partners, senior staff and past directors were able to join them at their recently completed, award-winning, Templemore Baths project which hosted the company celebrations.

Hannah Lambe, John Herron, Jim Morgan, Johnny Scott McAdam
Peter Ferguson, Darrel Richards, Fergus Kerr
Conor Kelly, Steven Ferguson, David Losty, Julie-Ann Bell