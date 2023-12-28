ACA Christmas Party

ACA models kicked off the festive celebrations on Friday 17th November with their glamorous Christmas party at Revolution De Cuba.

The night included entertainment from Northern Lights Event Hire with their immersive 360-video booth and sumptuous cocktails by the talented bartenders at Revolution De Cuba.

Victoria Withers, the managing director of ACA models, expressed her joy, “It was a fantastic night for everyone – a wonderful way to celebrate another successful year with our incredible models, dedicated staff and valued clients.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who made it a memorable evening.

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the entire ACA models family!”

Full coverage in our December issue, on sale now!