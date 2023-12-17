Antrim & Newtownabbey Sports Awards 2023

The creme de le creme of local sporting talent gathered at the Theatre at The Mill in Newtownabbey for the Sports Awards 2023.

Sporting legends, coaches and the budding sporting stars of the future came together for a celebration of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s exceptional sporting talent, clubs and volunteers.

British and the Irish Lions rugby legend Willie John McBride CBE, David Jeffrey MBE, IFA’s Elite Youth Academy Manager Danielle McDowell and SuperCup NI Chairman Victor Leonard were among special guests, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM commented: ‘Sport is a hugely important aspect of life, I was delighted to see a wide variety of sporting disciplines involved for their exceptional performance and commitment to promoting active lifestyles throughout Antrim and Newtownabbey.Congratulations to all the nominees and winners of each category.’

