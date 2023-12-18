The Canal Court Hotel in Newry was the venue for the fourth Sparkling Afternoon Tea event, hosted by Be Inspired to Be, a book and social media platform, founded by local woman Belinda O’Neill.

The event was attended by over 250 people and over £5,000 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Among those in attendance were Valeria Harte (Chairperson, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council) and Tracey Hall (Owner, Style Academy).

