posted on December 18th, 2023
Featured in:

Be Inspired To Be


The Canal Court Hotel in Newry was the venue for the fourth Sparkling Afternoon Tea event, hosted by Be Inspired to Be, a book and social media platform, founded by local woman Belinda O’Neill.

The event was attended by over 250 people and over £5,000 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Among those in attendance were Valeria Harte (Chairperson, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council) and Tracey Hall (Owner, Style Academy).

Full coverage in our December issue, on sale now!

Emma Bannon and Tania Bailie – MacMillan Cancer Care at Charity Afternoon Tea in aid of MacMillan Cancer Care
10 November 2023
Canal Court Hotel Newry Co.Armagh
CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com
Edel Leckey, Judith Poucher, Roisin Wilson, Mandy McClean, Amanda McLogan Cook and Lorna Lundy – Clanrye Group at Charity Afternoon Tea in aid of MacMillan Cancer Care
10 November 2023
Canal Court Hotel Newry Co.Armagh
CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com
Catrina McMullan, Anne Morgan, Rita McLaughlin, Margaret Passmore and Katie McEvoy at Charity Afternoon Tea in aid of MacMillan Cancer Care
10 November 2023
Canal Court Hotel Newry Co.Armagh
CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

 