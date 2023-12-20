Belfast Welcome Centre marks 10 years and almost 6 million visitor queries

Ten years since its doors were first opened, and servicing almost six million visitor enquiries over the period, Belfast’s Welcome Centre is celebrating a milestone anniversary. The city’s flagship visitor information office, operated by Visit Belfast, opened to the public and tourists just before Christmas in 2013. Over the past decade, more than 2.3 visitors have crossed the doors of the centre on Donegall Square North, with Visit Belfast travel advisors fielding a total of 5,906,884 queries. Unveiled following a £1.82 million investment, the facility proves a “one stop shop” to visitors and residents alike with information accompanied by the ability to book events, shows or accommodation, and a gift shop.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy said: “I am immensely proud of this place and the welcome that we are famous for across the world. Over the past 10 years, the experience for tourists and other visitors coming into Belfast has transformed. The Belfast Welcome Centre, and Visit Belfast, have played a pivotal role in that. Congratulations to them for making this the city of ‘six million welcomes’.

Over the last decade since the centre was opened in Donegall Square North, it has helped welcome 870 cruise ships to the city, along with 1,652,364 cruise visitors, as well as 203,985 delegates attending 631 conferences. Meanwhile, the value of tickets sold at the Welcome Centre has surpassed £5.5 million.

Gerry Lennon, Chief Executive of Visit Belfast added: “It is hard to believe that 10 years have passed since the Visit Belfast Welcome Centre first opened on Donegall Square. With each passing year we set the bar higher, with 2023 proving a record year for servicing the highest number of cruise ship calls to Belfast, as we continually aim to improve the city’s offer to tourists.

“Dealing with literally hundreds of thousands of enquiries annually, Visit Belfast staff at the Belfast Welcome Centre act as ambassadors not only for this great city but Northern Ireland as a whole.”