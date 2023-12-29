posted on December 29th, 2023
Campbell College Reunion Ball
In late October, past pupils of Campbell College were treated to a three-course meal, at the school, on the Belmont Road, Belfast.
The Old Campbellians were welcomed by drums and bagpipes at a pre-dinner reception in the dining hall and after dinner another live band entertained.
The meal was provided by Posh Nosh.
Among those in attendance were Robbie Diack, South African-born former Irish Rugby player, and Robert Robinson, the Head Master of Campbell College.
