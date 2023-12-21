Windsor Lawn Tennis Club hosted Captain’s Night in support of The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Club Captain Joan Erwin welcomed guests with a drinks reception followed by a hot buffet.

After the meal there was a ballot with fantastic prizes up for grabs and all the proceeds of this will be going to the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

In excess of £1500 has been raised so far.

The excellent Kathmandu provided musical entertainment and guests danced the night away.

