Captain’s Night
Windsor Lawn Tennis Club hosted Captain’s Night in support of The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
Club Captain Joan Erwin welcomed guests with a drinks reception followed by a hot buffet.
After the meal there was a ballot with fantastic prizes up for grabs and all the proceeds of this will be going to the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.
In excess of £1500 has been raised so far.
The excellent Kathmandu provided musical entertainment and guests danced the night away.
