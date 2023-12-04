WWT Castle Espie recently opened the Drawn to Water: Quentin Blake exhibition in The Graffan Gallery, Ireland’s only environmental art space.

The exhibition is part of a partnership between renowned illustrator Sir Quentin Blake and the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT).

It explores some lesser-known works from Sir Quentin Blake’s personal archive as well as providing a unique glimpse into his passion for wetlands and how humans interact with wildlife, plants and water.

