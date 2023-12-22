Festival of Lights Illuminates City Hall

On Saturday 14th November, festival-goers observed Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights.

Belfast’s Indian community joined locals, to feast and dance, as the City Hall lit up Donegall Square.

Delicious, traditional Indian foods were shared while the audience was wowed by colourful dancers on stage.

The event, organised by Sanjay Ghosh, founder of ImageNation NI, was a huge success.

