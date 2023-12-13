Magheramorne Estate Spreads Christmas Cheer at Festive Market

Magheramorne Estate was delighted to welcome 40 local artisan small business to their inaugural, Festive Market where over 1000 visitors were treated to a huge variety of fabulous products with everything from handmade soaps, scented candles, original paintings and stunning wreaths, to bespoke jewellery, Christmas decorations and mouthwatering cheeses, honey, chutneys and fresh baked Jane’s Kitchen puddings, cakes and mince pies.

Set within the fabulous drawing rooms and ballroom at the 40-are estate, guests embraced the Christmas spirit, enjoying live entertainment and warm, comforting treats from Jane’s Kitchen pop-up café in between picking up perfect gifts for themselves and love ones, all while supporting local businesses.

Full coverage in our December issue, on sale now!

