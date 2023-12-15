Northern Ireland’s best site managers have been recognised for achieving the highest standards in house building after winning the most highly regarded competition in the industry, the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards.

Organised by NHBC, the UK’s leading new homes warranty and insurance provider, these prestigious awards crowned three regional winners at Slieve Donard in Newcastle, Co. Down.

The Small Builder category was won by Philip McCullough of Strand Homes; the Medium Built category was won by Cathal Brannigan of Alskea Ltd and the Multi-storey Builder category was won by Paul Greville, also of Alskea Ltd.

For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building and winning site managers are chosen for the way they inspire their teams to deliver the highest standards and their commitment to building homes of the highest quality.

For more information visit: www.nhbc.co.uk/prideinthejob

Full coverage in our December issue, on sale now!