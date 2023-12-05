Retired Teachers Association AGM

The Retired Teachers Association N.I. held its 81st AGM at the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown on 11th October at which poet, Maureen Boyle, and winner of The Voice UK, Andrea Begley, entertained.

Representatives from UTU and INTO updated guests with developments in the profession and they welcomed John O’Brien, Secretary, Retired Teachers Association, Ireland.

Founded in 1943, the association exerts pressure on the government, through the Public Service Pensioners’ Council, London, to protect pensions.

Their membership comprises teachers from Controlled, Maintained, Further, Integrated, Nursery, Primary, Special, Secondary, Grammar. Sixth Form Colleges and Universities etc.

They keep their members in touch with former colleagues through a range of social events.

www.rtani.co.uk

