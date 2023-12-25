Ross’s Auctions Celebrates 100 Years

Ross’s Auctioneers and Valuers recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, following a significant investment in its Grade B listed building in Montgomery St. Belfast.

Led by Daniel and Angus Clarke, Ross’s has built its reputation on sales of Irish art, antiques, quality furniture, high-end jewellery, gemstones and watches.

To mark the centenary, Ross’s hosted a party for customers, friends and media which featured an exhibition of works by Irish artist, Noel Murphy, and displays of iconic auction items including a gold bracelet once owned by Elizabeth Taylor, paintings by Gerard Dillon and Colin Middleton and a captain’s chair from the Titanic.

