Royal North Ladies Lunch

The annual Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club Ladies Lunch was held on Saturday 14th October.

This year the ladies were treated to fashions provided by Excel Clothing Bangor and Newtownards, and the table and room decor was provided by Neptune Furniture Belfast.

The chosen charity for the event was FightED which supports families and carers of loved ones with an eating disorder.

A special thanks is to be mentioned to Excel, Neptune and all the many businesses who donated for the raffle to raise funds for this worthwhile cause.

Full coverage in our November issue!

