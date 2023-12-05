The Ulster Tatler Group hosted their annual Christmas drinks reception in the Ulster Reform Club.

In his address to guests, Ulster Tatler editor, Chris Sherry, reflected on the past year, during which the company continued to grow and develop its print, event and digital output.

The evening was sponsored by Bushmills Irish Whiskey and guests were treated to an ‘Old Fashioned’, a traditional cocktail containing a ten-year-old single malt, garnished with a fresh orange-peel twist.

Mark McConville, Bushmills’ brand ambassador, also introduced the new released ‘Causeway Collection Expressions’, with guests enjoying a sample tasting.

PR guru Rachael Harriott was the lucky winner of a highly-sought after bottle of the Causeway Collection 2010 Cognac Cask.

The festivities continued into the wee small hours in Muriel’s Café Bar.

Full coverage in our December issue!

Pictured are Adrienne Maginness, Mark McConville and Leona McCaugherty from Bushmills.

Pictured are Pamela Ballantine, Bushmills Brand Ambassador Mark McConville and Lady Mary Peters.

Pictured are Rhonda Morrow, Alfie Briggs and Sharon Hare.

Pictured are brother and sister Calvin and Emir Holohan.

Pictured are Bushmills Brand Ambassador Mark McConville, raffle winner Rachael Harriott, Chris Sherry and Pamela Ballantine.

Pictured are Joseph Cryan, Colleen McStravick, Hannah Greerson and Mick Smyth.

Causeway collection single malts at the Ulster Tatler Christmas drinks reception.