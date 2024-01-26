Ulster Orchestra Take the Stage at The Market Place, Armagh

Join the Ulster Orchestra for a concert to warm the severest of winter chills!

Elgar’s Serenade for Strings is a gentle, charming work, full of lilting rhythms that suggest folk dances and with a little hint of wistfulness to temper the serenity.

Arthur Benjamin’s name may not be overly familiar, though film buffs will recognise his work from the Hitchcock film, ‘The Man who Knew Too Much’. His Romantic Fantasy for Violin, Viola and Orchestra is a dramatic, virtuosic showcase for the two solo instruments and the Orchestra is pleased to showcase the talents of its leader, Ioana Petcu-Colan and Viola String Leader Wenham Jiang, in the solo roles.

The performance closes with another Ulster Orchestra favourite, Schubert’s Eigth Symphony, known as ‘Unfinished’. It’s a masterful piece of writing, with two movements so complete it’s hard to imagine how there might have been room for two more. By turns tragic and tender, it resolves in a mood of uplift and peacefulness that will send you into the January air with a contented smile.

‘The Ulster Orchestra on your Doorstep’ will be on stage at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre on Wednesday 31 January at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £18 (general sale), £16 (concession) and £5 (under 18s).

Tickets for all shows can be booked online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre or through the Box Office on 03300 561 025.