Harp Gets Global Beer Recognition

HARP lager, one of the leading and most-loved lagers in Northern Ireland, has struck gold at a prestigious global beer competition.

The Global Beer Masters is an internationally renowned blind-tasting competition welcoming beers from around the world to compete for recognition and the chance to benchmark their taste against competitors. The beers were judged by a panel of industry experts who evaluated each one based on appearance, smell, taste, and style characteristics, resulting in Harp Irish Lager proudly scooping a gold medal in the International Lager category.

Noting Harp Irish Lager was a lesson in how to achieve crispness and balance in a subtle brew, judges shared their tasting notes, “A p ale gold lager with great clarity and a slightly sweet malt aroma, a little bitterness on the body, but very gentle. It has a grainy aroma alongside fresh herbal notes. Palate is well round, supported by good carbonation and herbal notes. Nice balanced finish.”