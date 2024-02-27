Music and song to take centre stage in Belfast St Patrick’s Day programme

Spraoi Cois Lao – an Irish language fun day – will take place at Custom House Square on Saturday 9 March from 1pm-4pm and is open to everyone to attend. Organised by Conradh na Gaeilge and Féile an Phobail, the event will be the biggest of its kind and will include musicians, dancers, activities, games, food and entertainment, all celebrating the Irish language. Admission is free.There will be several ticketed performances too, including Anúna in Belfast Cathedral on Friday 15 March, a Kiddy Céili at Belfast Cathedral on Saturday 16 March as part of Belfast Children’s Festival, a gala concert with Frankie Gavin and Dé Dannan at Ulster Hall on the same evening, an all-day céilí and a finale event with Stockton’s Wing and John Spillane at the MAC Belfast on Sunday 17 March.

To book for the ticketed performances, and to view all event times, visit belfastcity.gov.uk/stpatricks

The traditional St Patrick’s Day parade will also bring a sea of colour to the city’s streets on Sunday 17 March, starting at 1.30pm from City Hall. The parade will follow a circular route, via Chichester Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place and Donegall Place, before making its way back to City Hall.

Sunday 17 March, 2 Royal Avenue – the city’s cultural hub – will open its doors to families for a day of free events, including art workshops, dance performances, music, a games area and lots more.

St George’s Market will also be also getting in on the craic with lunchtime performances from musicians from Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann on both Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 March.

From Sunday 10 to Sunday 17 March, visitors and music lovers can also enjoy the return of the Trad Trail, offering free music performances in bars, restaurants, hotels and visitor attractions across the city. Delivered by Féile an Phobail, it will mark Belfast’s status as a UNESCO City of Music with performances from the best local and national trad musicians.