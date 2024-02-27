Music and song to take centre stage in Belfast St Patrick’s Day programme
Belfast’s musical heritage will be celebrated in this year’s St Patrick’s Day programme, taking place across the city from 1-17 March. This year, Belfast City Council has joined with Seachtain na Gaelige and Féile na Earraigh to support events and activities running as part of both festivals, which begin on Friday 1 March and continue until St Patrick’s Day itself.
The event will include the St Patrick’s Day Music Weekend – three days of concerts, céilís, displays, taster sessions and workshops in venues across the city centre, delivered with Belfast TradFest. Featuring traditional music, song and dance, bagpipes, Highland dancers, Irish dancing and bodhrán circles, a festival village will be located at Cathedral Gardens, next to Belfast Cathedral, and will include a host of free performances, alongside food stalls, céili workshops, family-friendly activities and much more.
Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, said: “2024 is the year to celebrate Belfast’s creativity and diversity – and this year’s St Patrick’s Day programme really reflects that concept, with something for everyone to come along and enjoy. We are internationally recognised as a City of Music and are embracing our growing reputation as a trad hub with an amazing line-up of live performances, from all aspects of the musical spectrum, both in the run-up to, and across, St Patrick’s weekend itself”.
To book for the ticketed performances, and to view all event times, visit belfastcity.gov.uk/stpatricks
The traditional St Patrick’s Day parade will also bring a sea of colour to the city’s streets on Sunday 17 March, starting at 1.30pm from City Hall. The parade will follow a circular route, via Chichester Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place and Donegall Place, before making its way back to City Hall.
Sunday 17 March, 2 Royal Avenue – the city’s cultural hub – will open its doors to families for a day of free events, including art workshops, dance performances, music, a games area and lots more.
St George’s Market will also be also getting in on the craic with lunchtime performances from musicians from Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann on both Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 March.
From Sunday 10 to Sunday 17 March, visitors and music lovers can also enjoy the return of the Trad Trail, offering free music performances in bars, restaurants, hotels and visitor attractions across the city. Delivered by Féile an Phobail, it will mark Belfast’s status as a UNESCO City of Music with performances from the best local and national trad musicians.
