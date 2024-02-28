New Exhibitions Open at Ards Arts Centre this March

Ards Arts Centre in Newtownards is delighted to open two new art exhibitions for the month of March:

The Nature of Things, a joint exhibition by Eleanor Wheeler and Anushiya Sundaralingam and The Searchers, a solo exhibition by Paul van Reid.

Eleanor Wheelerand and Anushiya Sundaralingam encompasses themes each artist has been exploring, together and separately, in their work and are constantly revisiting and refining in the continuing development of their arts practices.



The artists will present a selection of sculpture and works on paper that are inspired by the natural world; using form, pattern, texture, colour and metaphor. The works will be both contrasting and complementary; coming together as a whole and creating a visual conversation about the common themes that inspire them. The exhibition can be viewed in the Georgian Gallery.

Paul van Reidis a Belfast based artist who has work published with Tangerine Press, Dig with It magazine and shown in QSS and The Engine Room galleries. Reid’s paintings explore ideas around themes of power, desire, belief, mortality and consciousness.

The Searchers will feature a series of miniature oil paintings, measuring 5×5 inches, inspired by the work of Jakob van Ruisdael, the 16th century Dutch landscape painter. Despite oil painting being in some ways a traditional medium, the nature of the subject matter and the production of the source image supported by artificial intelligence ensures that the end product is radical and unusual. The body of work will explore ideas of the sublime and spirituality. This exhibition will be on display in the Sunburst Gallery.

Both exhibitions open on Thursday 29 February. The Nature of Things runs until Friday 29 March and The Searchers closes on Tuesday 26 March. All are welcome to attend a preview event in Ards Arts Centre on Thursday 29 February at 7pm.

For more information visit; www.andculture.org.uk