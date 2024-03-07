Coleraine Man Climbs Mount Kilimanjaro to Honour Late Mother and Support Air Ambulance NI

Marcus Christie, from Coleraine, is embarking on an extraordinary journey to scale Mount Kilimanjaro this October in honour of his late mother, Joan Christie, CVO OBE, and former Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim. Following his participation in the 3 Peaks Challenge last summer, Marcus is determined to continue his efforts in raising funds for Air Ambulance NI, a cause close to his heart.

Joan Christie, known for her grace, warmth, and dedication to public service, left an indelible mark on Northern Ireland. As the former Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, she welcomed members of the royal family and world leaders, promoting unity and progress within the community. Marcus Christie seeks to honour her memory by embodying her values of service and kindness.

In addition to scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, Marcus is organising a grand Gala Ball to commemorate what would have been his mother’s 80th birthday. The event, scheduled for the 5th of July at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush, aims to celebrate Joan Christie’s legacy while raising vital funds for Air Ambulance NI.

Expressing his motivation behind this endeavour, Marcus stated, “I am profoundly inspired by my mother and all her achievements. It seems fitting to honour her memory by supporting the incredible work of Air Ambulance NI. Having witnessed the crucial role of the air ambulance medical team first-hand, I am committed to making a difference in the lives of others.”

Marcus has garnered overwhelming support from his community, family, and friends for the Gala Ball. He is now seeking contributions for auction and raffle prizes from local businesses to further support the cause.

Air Ambulance NI provides critical emergency medical care and transportation across Northern Ireland. Through the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), the charity delivers advanced critical care in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS). The funds raised by Marcus’s efforts will directly contribute to sustaining and enhancing the life-saving services provided by the charity.

Ian Crowe, Trustee of Air Ambulance NI, expressed gratitude for Marcus’s dedication, stating, “Marcus’s endeavours exemplify the spirit of community and compassion. We are honoured to have his support and enthusiasm as we continue to save lives across Northern Ireland.”

With the aim of raising £2.5 million annually to sustain the service, Air Ambulance NI remains committed to providing urgent medical assistance to those in need. To learn more about the charity and how to support their mission, visit www.airambulanceni.org.