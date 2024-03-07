Local Businesses Urged to Prioritise Menopause Care for Female Retention

Legendary businesswoman Liz Earle MBE is spearheading an initiative aimed at enhancing menopause care within local businesses to combat the alarming trend of women leaving the workforce due to menopausal challenges.

According to recent statistics, one in ten women facing menopause-related issues feel compelled to exit the workforce due to a combination of stigma, inadequate healthcare support, and discrimination.

The upcoming“Let’s Talk Menopause in the Workplace” event will be hosted by BBC Northern Ireland’s Health Correspondent, Marie-Louise Connolly. Scheduled for Tuesday, 7th May 2024 at the Belfast Cineworld Complex, the event promises to shed light on this critical issue and empower local business leaders to create more inclusive and supportive work environments.

Liz Earle MBE, renowned for her expertise in health and wellbeing, will headline the event alongside other prominent figures such as Siobhan Kearney, founder of Menopause NI, and journalist and menopause campaigner Kate Muir. The event will provide a platform for senior business leaders and HR professionals to gain insights into recognising and addressing menopause-related challenges in the workplace.

In addition to keynote speeches, a local medical expert will offer invaluable insights into the medical aspects of peri-menopause and menopause, as well as practical advice on supporting women experiencing menopausal symptoms and facilitating open dialogues within the workplace.

Acknowledging the legal and strategic aspects of fostering supportive workplaces, Aisling Byrne from A&L Goodbody will provide essential resources, and strategies for promoting open communication and support for women undergoing the menopausal transition.

Liz Earle MBE stressed the significance of addressing menopause-related challenges in the workplace, “Employers have a responsibility for the health and wellbeing of their colleagues and I have no doubt this event will help raise awareness of the needs of women experiencing the menopause so businesses in Northern Ireland can offer the necessary support to help keep them in work.”

Siobhan Kearney, founder of Menopause NI spoke about the need for proactive measures within the business community to support colleagues experiencing menopause-related challenges. “I would encourage the business community to join the discussion and be proactive in their approach to supporting colleagues in the workplace.”

The pressing need for improved menopause care within local businesses cannot be overstated. By prioritising these issues, businesses can harness the skills and talents of menopausal women, thereby preventing talent drain and fostering a more inclusive and supportive workplace culture.

For more information about “Let’s Talk Menopause in the Workplace” and to book tickets, interested individuals can visit letstalkmenopauseni.com.

By Natasha Nelson