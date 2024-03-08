posted on March 8th, 2024
Tree Planted Commemorating Coronation of King and Queen
A Tilia cordata Greenspire (small leaf lime) tree was ceremoniously planted today at Belfast City Hall to commemorate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Joined by local school children Ahmed Hassan Ahmed and Victoria Ekert from Fane Street Primary School, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle, and Lord May Councillor Ryan Murphy marked the occasion.
Gifted to the city by the Lord-Lieutenant, the tree stands at the rear of the cenotaph at Donegall Square West, symbolising the enduring bond between the monarchy and the city.
This significant gesture of planting reflects the community’s celebration of this historic event and the city’s commitment to nurturing its green spaces.
Recent Posts
- Tree Planted Commemorating Coronation of King and Queen
- Coleraine Man Climbs Mount Kilimanjaro to Honour Late Mother and Support Air Ambulance NI
- Local Businesses Urged to Prioritise Menopause Care for Female Retention
- Belfast to Host Prestigious Oireachtas na Samhna Festival In 2025
- Surfer Recalls Dramatic Rescue as RNLI Volunteers Celebrate 200th Anniversary