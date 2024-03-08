Tree Planted Commemorating Coronation of King and Queen

A Tilia cordata Greenspire (small leaf lime) tree was ceremoniously planted today at Belfast City Hall to commemorate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Joined by local school children Ahmed Hassan Ahmed and Victoria Ekert from Fane Street Primary School, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle, and Lord May Councillor Ryan Murphy marked the occasion.

Gifted to the city by the Lord-Lieutenant, the tree stands at the rear of the cenotaph at Donegall Square West, symbolising the enduring bond between the monarchy and the city.

This significant gesture of planting reflects the community’s celebration of this historic event and the city’s commitment to nurturing its green spaces.