Dragon Claw Whiskey was founded in 2020 by world Re-owned Tattoo Artist Chris Crooks owner of White Dragon Tattoo Studio in Northern Ireland. Living much of his youth in America, travelling and specialising in Japanese Tattoos for almost two decades brought together a fusion of styles to Dragon Claw Whiskey. A truly independent Whiskey, where every aspect, design, cask selection, distillation and every creative element of the brand is done by Chris Crooks himself. Dragon Claw draws from that rich artisitic past. Chris’s passion for quality and necessity for detail brings together the history of Irish and Japanese artwork in Dragon Claws design.

Merged with his love of the rich history of the Scots Irish and their role in the history and essence of American bourbon makes Dragon Claw a unique Whiskey within. It started with a simple passion for whiskey. Using a number of old bourbon recipes or corn, Rye and Malt Barley. A very small batch of whiskey from an even smaller pot still, running hot in the hills of Holywood County Down , first moonshine, and pretty dam good even before it made its way into those virgin American Oak barrels. Ageing to a golden rich whiskey. Litre by Litre, year by year. That was the beginning that gave birth to Dragon Claw Whiskey

Dragon Claw is brought to you in a limited edition series of almost only 400 bottles with each special release. Each one bringing its own character to the collection before the release in 2025 of the Dragon Claws new permanent edition. This father’s Day you can join Dragon Claw with its 3rd release of 5, the PX-sherry cask release. Available to buy now at the Vineyard, Ormeau Rd. Belfast. This is truly a unique and fiercely independent Whiskey.