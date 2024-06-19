A winning combination as Younique Aesthetics returns to Down Royal as Best Dressed sponsor

Younique Aesthetics is set to return to Down Royal Racecourse as sponsor of the Best Dressed Competition at this year’s Summer Festival of Racing

One of the most renowned weekends in Irish horse racing, Down Royal’s Summer Festival will return on the 21st and 22nd June 2024 with skincare clinic, Younique Aesthetics sponsoring the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’.

The highly anticipated Ladies Day event takes place on Saturday 22nd June when frocks, fascinators, heels and hats are expected to be on display and visitors can take in some fantastic horse racing including The Ulster Derby (Premier Handicap) and The Ulster Oaks.

Younique Aesthetics is an award-winning clinic renowned for its professional aesthetic treatments and diverse cosmetic services, including injectables, skin rejuvenation and body treatments.

The ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ is open to all female racegoers, with the winner receiving an incredible £3,000 voucher for use on treatments and/or products at Younique Aesthetics branches in Belfast or Newry.

Judges for the popular competition include Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney alongside Miss Northern Ireland winner Hannah Johns.

Returning for what will be Younique Aesthetics’ second year sponsoring the ‘Best Dressed Competition’ Aine Larkin Msc PgDip Pgcert ALNP, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics said: “Following the success at last year’s ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ we are delighted to be returning as sponsor of this vibrant and stylish event.

“Ladies Day is a celebration of fashion, style and elegance among women. It’s a day where female racegoers can don their finest frocks, extravagant headpieces and chic accessories and we encourage all ladies to join us on Saturday 22nd June and help us celebrate the glitz and glamour of the occasion.”

Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royal added: “Younique Aesthetics is synonymous with beauty and elegance making them the perfect partner for our ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’.

“We’re delighted that they are once again joining us to celebrate the very best of both style and horse racing.

“The Ladies Day competition is always a highlight of what is an already prestigious sporting event and we’re encouraging all ladies to enter and be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize.”

Gates open at 12pm and for full details on the Summer Festival of Racing or to book tickets visit www.downroyal.com.