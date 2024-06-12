Beauty Pick of the Week

Local make-up brand, BPerfect, are a staple in my make-up collection. I love their Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation and they have just launched their latest summer must-have: the Golden Hour – Dawn Edition Face Palette.

Offering the perfect colour story for a flawless and radiant full look in one compact place, this stunning palette is inspired by the soft, shimmering, magical first light of dawn.

Enveloped in a neat fold-down case with a compact mirror are:

– 8 buttery matte shadows

– 4 luxurious creamy shimmer shadows

– 1 brightening powder

– 1 shimmering powder highlighter

– 2 stunningly creamy peach and pink hued blushes

– 2 soft, light peach and pink powdered blushes

– 1 creamy golden bronzer

– 1 rich, warm powdered bronzer

The Golden Hour Palette retails for £29.95 and is available to purchase online via www.bperfectcosmetics.com, and at BPerfect Megastores and retailers nationwide.