Belfast Photo Festival: 6 – 30 June 2024

THE UK & IRELAND’S LARGEST ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Described as one of the “best photography festivals in the world” (Capture Magazine), Belfast Photo Festival is the UK and Ireland’s largest annual festival of photography and attracts upwards of 100 thousand physical visitors a year. It celebrates the finest national and international contemporary photography across Northern Ireland’s museums, galleries and public spaces.

Belfast Photo Festival is a charitable organisation that hosts an annual event at diverse locations citywide. Since 2011, the organisation has hosted a Festival every year in Belfast, varying the theme, scale, reach, form, and venue partners to maximise its resources and reach. 2024 will see the organisation launch their 10th, largest, and most ambitious edition events yet with additional project funding and commissioning to enable them to increase their participation, social impact and evaluations.

This year’s event titled ‘Divergence’, delves into how contemporary photographers are interpreting rapid digitalisation, climate emergency and the ethical questions surrounding Artificial Intelligence. ‘Divergence’ hope to embrace the complexity of such a polarised world, with the aim to shine a light on the importance of nuance, critical thought, and interpretation, while offering antidotes for survival. The programme aims to initiate conversations and propose alternatives by presenting thought-provoking and visually ambitious work pushing on the boundaries of the medium.