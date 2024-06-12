Blast to the Past: World Cup Hero Visits Four Winds

Ink Restaurant, Four Winds hosted an evening with footballing legend Jack Chalton. In March 2005 The former Republic of Ireland Manager and England World Cup winner appeared as a Guest Speaker at a Gourmet Dinner held at the Four Winds, Belfast. ‘Big Jack’ provided guests with a fascinating insight into the world of football, which included his days as the manager of Leeds and a meeting with the Pope as manager of the Republic of Ireland during the 1990 World Cup.