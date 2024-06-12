posted on June 12th, 2024
Blast to the Past: World Cup Hero Visits Four Winds
Ink Restaurant, Four Winds hosted an evening with footballing legend Jack Chalton. In March 2005 The former Republic of Ireland Manager and England World Cup winner appeared as a Guest Speaker at a Gourmet Dinner held at the Four Winds, Belfast. ‘Big Jack’ provided guests with a fascinating insight into the world of football, which included his days as the manager of Leeds and a meeting with the Pope as manager of the Republic of Ireland during the 1990 World Cup.