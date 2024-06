BRA Fundraiser Gala

On Saturday 27th April, Belfast Royal Academy held a fundraiser gala ball in the Titanic Suite at Titanic Belfast, raising money for the 1785 Foundation. Hosted by Claire McCollum, more than 300 people were in attendance, including distinguished alumni Iain Henderson, Professor Paul Seawright and Faye Kidd. Entertainment was provided by the Jukebox Jurors and DJ Andy Webber.