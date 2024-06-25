Cheers to a Fitzwilliam Summer: New gin bar, margarita menu and gin inspired afternoon tea launched

The Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast, is gearing up for a gin and cocktail inspired summer. The five-star hotel has launched a striking new Jawbox Gin bar in their lobby with gin afternoon tea to accompany it and an irresistible Margarita drinks menu.

Cian Landers, General Manager, The Fitzwilliam Hotel, said: “At the Fitz, we are all about keeping things fresh and working with the best local suppliers. So, Fitz fans will be delighted to know that we have some brilliant innovations over the summer.

“Our stunning lobby area has been enhanced with a new Jaxwbox Gin bar where delicious gin drinks are available and we have even created a Jawbox inspired afternoon tea.



“Not forgetting lovers of Tequila, we have created a tastebud tantalising Margarita inspired menu of cocktails – one to suit every possible whim and mood. These drinks are the perfect way to kick start a night in Belfast.”

Jawbox Gin bar

The Fitzwilliam Hotel is a destination for those who enjoy luxurious surroundings, impeccable service, great food, unforgettable accommodation and of course, refreshing drinks. The brand new Jawbox Gin bar, located in the hotel’s elegant, light filled lobby, serves the homegrown gin in a selection of delectable mix of drinks. They include the Pineapple and Ginger Spritz, Rhubarb and Ginger Spritz, Elderflower Spritz and the Grapefruit Spritz.



Afternoon delights

Lovers of afternoon tea and gin will be delighted to know that the Fitzwilliam has created the Jawbox Gin Afternoon Tea. You can choose from one of their summer inspired Jawbox spritz cocktails whilst enjoying the delights of the hotel’s highly acclaimed Afternoon Tea that has been carefully designed to complement the botanicals in Jawbox Gin. The perfect way to have a fun-filled afternoon with your nearest and dearest.

When in doubt, Margarita it out

The Margarita is the most ordered cocktail in the world so the Fitzwilliam decided to use it as inspiration to create a menu containing a selection of seven different tequila based cocktails which are as moreish as they are creative. the Fitzwilliam’s mixologists, they include the Watermelon Sugar, Sombrero Sour, Strawberry Blonde and the Mariachi Star Martini. They have to be tasted to be believed.



Top tip – Monday to Thursday from 5pm to 7pm, you can get 2 for 1 on Margarita cocktails in the hotel’s bar area.

Don’t forget about Fitz Fridays – every Friday between 4pm and 7pm, you can sip two for one cocktails in the Fitzwilliam’s bar. The perfect excuse to catch up with friends after work, drinks before dinner or to simply start the weekend off right.

Contact the hotel on telephone +44(0) 2890 442080, email enq@fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com or visit www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com.