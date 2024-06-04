He-Shi Celebrates 20th Birthday

June marks a monumental milestone as He-Shi celebrates its 20th birthday! Born in Ireland and loved across generations, He-Shi has continuously led the way with self-tanning innovation, delivering skin-nourishing formulas, instant guide colour, long-lasting results, and a signature scent.

This year, they are celebrating in style with the launch of two new products! Their original Express Liquid Tan, the cornerstone of the brand, turns 20. To honour this iconic and award-winning product, they have introduced Dark Express Liquid Tan, giving fans even more options for that perfect glow.

Additionally, they have expanded their exceptional legacy line with a luxurious Tanning Milk, available in two shades. Nourishing like milk with a texture like silk, it elevates self-tanning to new heights of indulgence and self-care.

To commemorate this special occasion, customers can enjoy 33% off site-wide throughout June and receive a free gift with purchase online and at selected pharmacies and retailers. Terms and conditions apply.