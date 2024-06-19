Joanne’s Fashion Pick of the Week

Recently I had the pleasure of meeting Ireland rugby legend, Willie Anderson whose son is none other than fashion designer, Jonathan ‘JW Anderson’ who has been taking the fashion world by storm. Talk about a talented family!

One of JW Anderson’s latest collaborations is a creative partnership with another Irish powerhouse… Guinness!

After spending time at the home of Guinness in Dublin, exploring the roots of the brand, delving into its archive and walking the tunnels of its iconic brewery, the JW Anderson team worked closely with Guinness to create this collection, weaving in the tactile elements of the Guinness iconography and its liquid.

A ready-to-wear capsule collection will be launched in November 2024 via JW Anderson Stores and online… watch this space.