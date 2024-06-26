Joanne’s Fashion Pick of the Week

Taylor is in town… yes, it is finally Ireland’s turn to experience the mania of the Eras Tour. The ‘Swifties’ will be out in full force, styled to perfection in their Eras-inspired outfits, whether they are channelling the whimsical charm of ‘Folklore’, the edgy vibes of ‘Reputation’, or the dreamy pastels of ‘Lover’.

I haven’t been lucky enough to secure tickets, but I’ll certainly be keeping an eye on the style-stakes. I have been seeing videos online of the fans’ outfits at the shows so far and I have been blown away with the creativity and dedication.

No matter which Taylor Swift era you adore, fashion brand, Never Fully Dressed, has something special to help you express your style. If I were going, I would go for full sparkle in pastel colours, in ode to the ‘Lover’ era.

Pink Sequin Mini Jaspre Skirt

£99.00

Ice Blue Sequin Cami Top

£79