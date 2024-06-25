Looking Back: July 1994

1994 Smirnoff International Fashion Awards – Northern Ireland Final

Trevor McClintock, Chairman of Gilbeys of Northern Ireland was delighted to host the Northern Ireland Final of the 1994 Smirnoff International Fashion Awards at the Europa Hotel.

The Worldwide Final of the competition was to be held in Dublin’s Point Theatre on November 9th, 1994.

A wonderful coup for Ireland’s Fashion Industry and a personal triumph for Trevor McClintock who with his staff was responsible for securing this prestigious event for Ireland.