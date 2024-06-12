Maven Extends Opening Hours to Meet Growing Demand for Sunday Shopping

Independent Belfast interiors boutique, Maven, has announced extended opening hours in response to increasing consumer demand for Sunday shopping. Founded in 2013 by sisters Catherine and Patricia McGinnis, Maven is located in the historic former Bank of Ireland building on Belfast’s bustling Lisburn Road. The store is renowned for its eclectic collection of contemporary homewares and furniture, featuring prominent European brands such as & Tradition, Carl Hansen & Son, and Gubi, alongside independent makers like Annadale Brickworks and Field Day.

This strategic move to open on Sundays aligns with Maven’s 11th anniversary and the first year at their new flagship location on Lisburn Road, set to be celebrated in early July. Reflecting on evolving customer needs, Catherine and Patricia decided to extend their opening hours to accommodate the growing demand for in-store shopping.

Patricia McGinnis commented on the decision, highlighting the influence of changing shopping trends. “We pride ourselves on listening to and responding to our customers’ needs. Moving to a larger premises last year allowed us to expand our product offering significantly, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. By opening on Sundays, we provide our customers with more opportunities to visit and experience our curated collections firsthand.”

The new Sunday hours cater to a relaxed shopping experience, particularly benefiting customers with busy schedules. Additionally, the extended hours aim to attract more visitors from the south of Ireland, who often focus their shopping trips on weekends.

The decision also led to the creation of four new full- and part-time roles, expanding Maven’s team to eight employees. This growth supports the new seven-day operation and ensures that the boutique can continue to offer exceptional service and a wide range of products.

Catherine McGinnis emphasized the importance of adapting to customers’ lifestyles. “As people’s lives become busier, leisure time becomes more precious. Sundays offer a more relaxed shopping environment, and we want to be available for our customers whenever they have the time to visit us.”

Despite a thriving e-commerce platform at wearemaven.co.uk, the sisters recognized the increasing demand for a tactile in-store experience. The expanded hours and team will help Maven meet this demand and continue to provide exceptional service and products to their growing customer base.

For further information, visit wearemaven.co.uk or follow Maven on Instagram @wearemaven_.