Trade NI, the alliance of Northern Ireland’s three largest trade bodies, Retail NI, Manufacturing NI and Hospitality Ulster has launched the ‘Northern Ireland Building for Success’ Report at The Palace of Westminster . The reception, sponsored by DWF, Titanic Quarter and Ulster University and hosted by North Antrim MP Ian Paisley, was attended by over 200 guests including the deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, Junior Minister Aisling Reilly MLA, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris MP, government ministers, senior shadow cabinet ministers, ambassadors, and Northern Irish business leaders.