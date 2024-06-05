posted on June 5th, 2024

Northern Ireland Building for Success


Trade NI, the alliance of Northern Ireland’s three largest trade bodies, Retail NI, Manufacturing NI and Hospitality Ulster has launched the ‘Northern Ireland Building for Success’ Report at The Palace of Westminster . The reception, sponsored by DWF, Titanic Quarter and Ulster University and hosted by North Antrim MP Ian Paisley, was attended by over 200 guests including the deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, Junior Minister Aisling Reilly MLA, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris MP, government ministers, senior shadow cabinet ministers, ambassadors, and Northern Irish business leaders.

Trade NI’s lead chief executives Glyn Roberts (Retail NI), Stephen Kelly (Manufacturing NI), and Colin Neill (Hospitality Ulster) pictured with deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly and Junior Minister Aisling Reilly alongside Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons at the launch a new economic report in the House of Commons.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

To stay up to date on news and events.

Link to Ulster Tatler Awards 2024 About page